Andhra Pradesh logs 122 new coronavirus cases and one death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 122 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,77,608 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Visakhapatnam taking total toll to 14,498.

On the other hand, as many as 103 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,61,802 and there are currently 1278 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 41 new infections, followed by Krishna 19 and Chittoor 13 while Prakasam district has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.14 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 15,568 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 33,750 cases and 123 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

On the other hand, the state has reported sixteen cases of covid variant since last week and the government has intensified its measures and started vaccination for children between age 15 to 18 on Monday.







