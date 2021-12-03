Andhra Pradesh logs 138 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 138 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,73,390 Coronavirus cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one new death registered in the last twenty four hours one in Krishna taking total toll to 14,445

On the other hand, as many as 118 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,56,788 and there are currently 2157 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 25 new infections, followed by Krishna 24 and East Godavari 23 while Vizianagaram district has logged the least cases with four new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.04 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 31,065 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 9216 new COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







