Andhra Pradesh logs 13,819 new coronavirus cases and twelve deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 13,819 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 22,08,955 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, twelve deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14561. On the other hand, as many as 5716 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,92,998 and there are currently 1,01,396 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 1988 new infections, followed by Prakasam 1589 and Guntur 1422 while Vizianagaram has logged the least cases with 435 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.22 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 46,929 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,55,874 cases and 614 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







