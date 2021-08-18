Andhra Pradesh logs 1433 new coronavirus cases and 15 fatalities today - August 18, 2021

In the lastest health bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh state medical and family welfare department, the state has registered 1433 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total cases to 19,97,102. While coming to the fatalities, the death toll has increased to 13,685 including 15 new deaths in the last twenty four hours.



On the other hand, as many as 1815 new patients were declared cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 19,67,472. The number of active cases have been at 15,944.



According to the district-wise data, West Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 216 followed by 204 in Chittoor and 194 in Nellore district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 16 cases. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



The state has conducted 2,58,35,650 tests so far including 68,041 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours.







