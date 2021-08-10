Andhra Pradesh logs 1461 new covid-19 cases and 15 fatalities today - August 10, 2021

Andhra Pradesh has registered 1461 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total cases to 19,85,182. While the death toll increased to 13,564 including 15 new deaths in the last twenty four hours ending on August 10.



Meanwhile, as many as 2113 patients were declared cured taking the total recoveries to 19,52,736. The number of active cases have been at 18,882.

According to the district-wise data, west Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 235 followed by 210 in Krishna and 195 in Chittoor district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 12 cases. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

The state has conducted 2,53,11,733 tests so far including 63,849 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours. The Andhra Pradesh government has issued special orders regarding weddings and functions in the state permitting a maximum of 150 people in an event as part of the covid‌ regulation across the state. Anil Kumar Singhal, Chief Secretary, Department of Health, has issued orders to this effect.







