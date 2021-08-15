Andhra Pradesh logs 1506 new covid-19 cases and 16 fatalities today - August 15, 2021

Andhra Pradesh has registered 1506 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the total cases to 19,93,697. While coming to the fatalities, the death toll has increased to 13,647 including 20 new deaths in the last twenty four hours.



Meanwhile, as many as 1835 patients were declared cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 19,62,185. The number of active cases have been at 17,865.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 319 followed by 217 in Chittoor and 181 in Nellore district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 15 cases. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



The state has conducted 2,56,61,449 tests so far including 65,500 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours. The Andhra Pradesh government has once again extended the night curfew imposed for containment of coronavirus. The government has issued orders extending the curfew, which currently runs from 10 pm to 6 am, till 21 this month. The decision was taken by the state government in the wake of rising coronavirus cases again. However, the government states that covid protocols must be followed.



