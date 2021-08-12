Andhra Pradesh logs 1859 new covid-19 cases and 13 fatalities today - August 12, 2021

Andhra Pradesh has registered 1859 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total cases to 19,88,910. While the death toll has increased to 13,595 including 13 new deaths in the last twenty four hours ending on August 12.



Meanwhile, as many as 1575 patients were declared cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 19,57,627. The number of active cases have been at 18,688.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 402 followed by 233 in Chittoor and 225 in Nellore district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 19 cases. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



The state has conducted 2,54,53,733 tests so far including 70,757 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours. Another lot of 7.49 lakh COVID Vaccine doses were dispatched to districts from the Central Vaccine Store, Gannavaram last night.h



The state has administered more than 2.42 Crore doses of COVID Vaccine till now including 63.3 lakh are fully vaccinated and 1.78 Crore are vaccinated with at least one dose.



