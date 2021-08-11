Andhra Pradesh logs 1869 new covid-19 cases and 18 fatalities today - August 11, 2021

Andhra Pradesh has registered 1869 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total cases to 19,87,051. While the death toll has increased to 13,582 including 18 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours ending on August 11.



Meanwhile, as many as 2316 patients were declared cured taking the total recoveries to 19,55,052. The number of active cases has been 18,417.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 385 followed by 304 in West Godavari and 222 in Guntur district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 10 cases. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



The state has conducted 2,53,11,733 tests so far including 63,849 samples undergone tests in the last twenty-four hours. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reviewed the covid control measures on Wednesday and directed the authorities to speed up the vaccination process to vaccinate teachers and education department staff. The chief minister also advised the officials to ensure that vaccine is not wasted.



