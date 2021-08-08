Andhra Pradesh logs 2050 new covid-19 cases and 18 fatalities today

Andhra Pradesh has registered 2050 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total cases to 19,82,038. While the death toll increased to 13,531 with 28 new deaths in the last twenty four hours ending on August 8.



On the other hand, as many as 2458 patients were declared cured taking the total recoveries to 19,48,828 The number of active cases have been at 19,949.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 375 followed by 324in Chittoor and 221 in Nellore district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 30. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end. The state has conducted 2,51,93,429 tests so far including 81,505 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours



The Andhra Pradesh has administered 2.26 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses so far including 60 lakh second dose recipients.



