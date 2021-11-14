Andhra Pradesh logs 208 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 262 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,69,978 cases across the state. While coming to death toll three new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one each in Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts taking total deaths to 14,415.

On the other hand, as many as 247 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,52,477 and there are currently 3086 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 53 new infections, followed by Krishna 32 and Guntur 19 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with four new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.99 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 32,630 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 11,271 new COVID-19 cases and 285 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country







