Andhra Pradesh logs 220 new coronavirus cases and 4 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 220 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,66,670 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,377bwith four new death in the last twenty-four hours with one each in Krishna, Chittoor, Prakasam and West Godavari districts.



On the other hand, as many as 429 new patients were cured on Monday taking the total recoveries to 20,48,151 and there are currently 4142 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 51 new infections, followed by Chittoor 33 and Guntur 26 while Anantapur district has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.96 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 25,532 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 12,514 new COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



