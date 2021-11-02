Andhra Pradesh logs 259 new coronavirus cases and 5 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 259 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,66,929 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,382 with five new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with two in Guntur, one each in Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari districts.



On the other hand, as many as 354 new patients were cured on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 20,48,505 and there are currently 4042 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 48 new infections, followed by Guntur 41 and East Godavari 34 while Vizianagaram district has logged the least cases with six new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.96 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 33,437 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 10,423 new COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



