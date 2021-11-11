Andhra Pradesh logs 286 new coronavirus cases and 3 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 286 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,69,352 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,409 with three new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with one in Krishna, Chittoor and Srikakulam districts.

On the other hand, as many as 307 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,51,747 and there are currently 3196 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 57 new infections, followed by East Godavari 37 and Visakhapatnam 36 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with four new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.99 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 37,540 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 13,091 new COVID-19 cases and 340 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







