Andhra Pradesh logs 334 new coronavirus cases and one death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 334 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,77,942 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Nellore taking total toll to 14,499.

On the other hand, as many as 95 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,61,927 and there are currently 1516 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 80 new infections, followed by Chittoor 55 and Krishna 50 while Prakasam district has logged the least cases with four new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.15 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 28,311 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 37,379 cases and 124 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

On the other hand, the state has reported sixteen cases of covid variant since last week and the government has intensified its measures and started vaccination for children between age 15 to 18 on Monday.







