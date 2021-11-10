Andhra Pradesh logs 348 new coronavirus cases and 3 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 348 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,69,066 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,406 with three new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with one in Krishna, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts.

On the other hand, as many as 358 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,51,440 and there are currently 3220 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 69 new infections, followed by Chittoor 52 and Visakhapatnam 44 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.99 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 41,244 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country







