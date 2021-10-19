Andhra Pradesh logs 483 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 483 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,61,287 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,317 with 4 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including two each in Krishna and Prakasam districts.



On the other hand, as many as 534 new patients were cured on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 20,41,316 and there are currently 5654 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 120 new infections, followed by Krishna 81, and Guntur 61 while Anantapur district has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.90 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 40,191 tests in the last twenty-four hours. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended the night curfew till October 31 after a review on the coronavirus cases. The curfew will be enforced fro 12am to 6am.

On the other hand, as many as 13,596 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country







