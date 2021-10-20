Andhra Pradesh logs 523 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 483 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,61,810 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,320 with 3 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including one in Krishna and two in Prakasam districts.



On the other hand, as many as 608 new patients were cured on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 20,41,924 and there are currently 5566 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 87 new infections, followed by Guntur 78, and Krishna 61 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.91 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 44 086 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 14,623 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country











