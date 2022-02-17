Andhra Pradesh logs 528 new coronavirus cases and two deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 675 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,15,030 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,707. On the other hand, as many as 1864 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,90,583 and there are currently 9,470 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 101 new infections, followed By West Godavari 92, Guntur 73 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with four new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.29 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 22,339 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 30,757 cases and 541 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







