Andhra Pradesh logs 567 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 567 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,64,854 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,364 with 8 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including three in Chittoor, two in Guntur, one each in Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 437 new patients were cured on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 20,45,713 and there are currently 4777 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 161 new infections, followed by Chittoor 94 and Krishna 84 while Srikakulam district has logged the least cases with six new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.94 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 39,545 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 13,451 new COVID-19 cases and 585 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



