Andhra Pradesh logs 671 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 671 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,53,192 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from last week. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,241 with 11 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with two in Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari, one each in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore and Srikakulam districts respectively.

On the other hand, as many as 1272 new patients were cured on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 20,30,503 and there are currently 9141 active cases.

According to district-wise data, West Godavari reported 109 new infections, followed by Chittoor 102 cases and Guntur 91 while Kurnool has logged least cases with three new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 2.85 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 41,523 tests in the last twenty-four hours. The state has vaccinated more than four crore people across the state in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as many as 18,346 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours across the country. While about 263 people have died due to the coronavirus on Tuesday.











