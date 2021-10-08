Andhra Pradesh logs 693 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 693 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,55,999 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing since last week. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,242 with 8 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours.



On the other hand, as many as 927 new patients were cured on Friday taking the total recoveries to 20,33,447 and there are currently 8310 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 178 new infections, followed by Chittoor 93 cases and Guntur 91 while Kurnool has logged the least cases with six new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.87 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 48,235 tests in the last twenty-four hours. The state has vaccinated more than four crore people across the state in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as many as 21,257 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country. While about 271 people have died due to the coronavirus on till Thursday.







