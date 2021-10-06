Andhra Pradesh logs 800 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 800 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,54,663 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing since last week. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,228 with 9 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours.



On the other hand, as many as 1178 new patients were cured on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 20,31,681 and there are currently 8754 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 126 new infections, followed by Chittoor 120 cases and Guntur 111 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.86 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 46,558 tests in the last twenty-four hours. The state has vaccinated more than four crore people across the state in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as many as 18,833 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country. While about 278 people have died due to the coronavirus on Wednesday.