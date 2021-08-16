Andhra Pradesh logs 909 new covid-19 cases and 13 fatalities today - August 16, 2021

Andhra Pradesh has registered 909 new Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the total cases to 19,94,606. While coming to the fatalities, the death toll has increased to 13,660 including 13 new deaths in the last twenty four hours.



Meanwhile, as many as 1543 patients were declared cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 19,63,728. The number of active cases have been at 17,218.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 241 followed by 174 in Nellore and 107 in Chittoor district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 8 cases. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



The state has conducted 2,57,08,411 tests so far including 46,962 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours. The Andhra Pradesh government has once again extended the night curfew imposed for containment of coronavirus till 21 this month.







