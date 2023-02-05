Andhra Pradesh: Lorry collides with bus at Kandrika in Nellore, no casualties

In a ghastly incident, an oncoming lorry hit an RTC bus belonging to Wakadu Depot on the Nellore Mumbai National Highway at Ponguru Kandrika in Marripadu Mandal of Nellore District. As a result, the lorry driver was injured.



As many as 33 passengers of the bus escaped safely as the RTC bus driver acted alertly and everyone breathed in a sigh of relief. The accident took place on the way while the RTC bus was going from Kadapa to Nellore.



It seems that the accident took place when the oncoming vehicles could not be seen due to heavy snowfall.