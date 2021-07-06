Andhra Pradesh: Man allegedly stabs brother-in-law to death over a family dispute in Nellore

In a horrific incident, a man allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law to death with a beer bottle in the Nellore district. The incident took place at Bodigadithota Cemetery on Monday. According to the police, Sunil (33) of Satyanarayana Puram and Mounika are a couple. Sunil supports his family by doing interior decoration work. Mounika's brother Pawan stays with them and goes to work with brother in law. Sunil's younger sister Shailaja was married to a Raju from Kisan Nagar.



However, the police registered a case against Raju after Shailaja's family members lodged a complaint with the Nawabpet police against her husband for harassing her. Shailaja has been with her brother Sunil ever since. Raju has been forcing Sunil for a few days to send his wife to his home in this order. However, Sunil has denied sending Shailaja and asserted to Raju that his sister will be sent only when he quits all bad habits. With this Raju asked Pawan to help him to take her wife with him.



Against this backdrop, Pawan took his brother-in-law Sunil to Bodigadithota cemetery on Monday to ask him to resolve the family quarrels. Meanwhile, Raju came to their place with alcohol. Pawan insisted on sending Shailaja with her husband while the three were drinking together. The quarrel between them grew. An enraged Pawan smashed the bottle of beer he was drinking and indiscriminately stabbed Sunil in a flash.



The injured Sunil died on the way to a private hospital in the city for treatment by locals. Upon receiving the information, Nawabpet Inspector TV Subbarao reached Hospital and examined the body, and shifted it to the GGH mortuary for post mortem. The case was registered as per the complaint of the family members of the deceased. Police are searching for the accused Pawan.