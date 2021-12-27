Andhra Pradesh: Man and woman attempts suicide in Anantapur, condition critical

A love couple committed suicide on Sunday in Vanamitra, a suburb of Anantapur. According to police, a brick kiln operator from Upparapalli Venkataswamy and Shivamma couple has a son Gurumurthy who was married to Jayalakshmi from Prasannayapalli three years ago and has a son. Against this backdrop, Gurumurthy who use to go by Dhaba on Pangal Road met Lakshmidevi's daughter Saileela from Chinnakunta village who was working there.



However, a year ago, Saileela got married to a young man from the Balyanayak Thanda of Mudigubba mandal. Unable to adjust with her husband, she remained with her mother for six months. The acquaintance between Saileela and Gurumurthy turned into love. The two families elders who came to know the matter rebuked them.



Offended by this, the two reached Vanamitra on Sunday evening and consumed pesticide and attempted suicide. Gurumurthy's family members reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital on a two-wheeler. The 108 staff who had been there for a while took Saileel to the hospital. Doctors said the condition of the two was critical. The incident was investigated by CI Pratap Reddy and SI Ghouse Basha.