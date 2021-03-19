Andhra Pradesh: Man kills brother-in-law for harasssing his sister in Palamaner of Chittoor

The incident in which a man killed his own brother-in-law for torturing his sister has come to light on Thursday in Palamaneru mandal in Chittoor. The family members complained to the police on the 16th of the month that the deceased was missing. The police have registered a missing person case and are investigating.

During the interrogation, a suspect from Cattle Farm was interrogated and it was revealed that the victim was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law (Wife's brother). The accused has been taken into police custody and is being investigated.

It is learnt that the accused explained that he had beaten his brother in law with a stone after being intoxicated with alcohol. However, the full details of the case will be revealed on Friday, Circle Inspector Jayaramaiah said.