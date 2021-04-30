Andhra Pradesh: Man kills daughter out of anger against wife in Vijayawada

The incident took place in Vijayawada city on Thursday where the father killed his daughter over outrage against his wife. According to the Kothapet police, Jagupalli Raja and Yugandhari are living together with their seven-year-old daughter on their street in Kothapet in the city. Raja works in a medical shop in the Gollapudi complex and has been staying at home for three months without going to work, which caused financial difficulties. There was a dispute between the couple on Wednesday night over the matter.

The couple wanted to discuss the dispute with the elders next Sunday. On Thursday morning Yugandhari took the daughter and went to her mother's house in Kothapet. When Raja phoned to send his daughter, Yugandhari sent Papa first and then she herself went home.

After a while Yugandhari left daughter at home and went back to his mother. At this point Raja out of anger against his wife put a pillow on the baby's face and killed her. When Yugandhari came home and saw the baby lying on the bed lifeless and complained to the police.

The police have registered the case and investigating it further. Raja is in police custody and is being questioned over the circumstances that led to the incident.