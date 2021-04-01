Andhra Pradesh: Man kills tribal boy for delayed service of chicken 'pakodi', arrested

Veeravaram: Three days after a man fatally attacked a tribal teenager in East Godavari district for delaying delivering chicken fritters, police have arrested Tirumalasetti Venkata Nageswara Rao. The 42-year-old Rao was arrested for the murder of 15-year-old Singam Siva Ganesh on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Veeravaram village. Police said Rao, a known unruly character, went on the rampage for the simple reason of his chicken pakodi order getting delayed. The chicken pakodi shop is run by Ganesh's father Singam Yesu Babu. On Sunday, around 7.30 pm Rao ordered chicken pakodi.

Ganesh, who helped his father, was at the shop. They are the only family belonging to the Yerukula tribe in the village, which falls under the scheduled tribes (ST).

"There was a slight delay in serving the some (pakodi) order. Due to which, the accused (Rao) grew wild and abused Ganesh -- naming his caste and threatened him with dire consequences," said a police official. Rao did not stop at that. He even threw his half eaten "chilli bajji" (hot pepper fritters) in the vessel used to deep fry snacks for all the customers.

When Babu and Ganesh accosted Rao for that action, Rao started abusing them and even warned of uprooting their business from the village, if they did not shut-up. Offended by his behaviour, Babu called up and complained to Rao's father about the incident, leading to his admonishment.

Enraged by the complaint, Rao took out his SUV bearing the registration number AP 05 AG 6567 and rammed into Ganesh and the parapet wall supporting their shop. Hit by the vehicle, Ganesh suffered grievous injuries and the wall also collapsed. Rao then took a stick and started beating Babu. Bystanders tried to stop the matter from escalating further, while others rushed the teen to hospital for treatment on a two-wheeler.

Police said Rao was still not done. "Then the accused took an iron rod from his vehicle and damaged the dome of the motorcycle and beat the complainant (Babu) with an intention to kill him."

Rao threatened everybody present at spot against any further complaints to his father and left. Ganesh was taken to Siddartha Hospital where he succumbed. When people came to know of the boy's death, the entire village gather cutting across caste lines and "strongly condemned the barbarous act of the accused. Some even attempted to attack the house of the accused," police said. A case was registered at Kirlampudi police station on Monday under IPC Sections 302, 307, 324, 427 and other relevant sections, including SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities of Act (POA).

Police said Rao confessed to the murder and they seized the rod he used to attack Babu and his son. On Thursday, police were in the process of presenting Rao in the court of JFCM, Prathipadu seeking his judicial remand.