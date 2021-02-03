Andhra Pradesh: Man kills wife over suspicion of affair in Chittoor

In a tragic incideny, a wife was brutally stabbed to death on suspicion of having an affair took place in KVB Puram in Chittoor on Tuesday. According to Puttur Rural CI Eshwar, Suribabu and Subhashini, 32, of KVB Pura, fell in love and got married fourteen years ago. They have daughters Yamini (14), Devika (12) and Gayatri (10). Suribabu who runs a tailor shop was of suspicion on his wife and often quarreled and harassed.

However, his conduct did not change even though the settlement was held in the presence of the elders. The order was issued on Tuesday after he went to the grocery store and chased Subhashini and strangled her with a knife. He then surrendered to the KVB Puram police. Sub Inspector Eshwar, SI Harinath and Pichhatur SI Dastgiri reached the spot. The body was examined and shifted to Srikalahasti Area Hospital for postmortem. Subhashini's father Subramaniam has filed a case against him, which is being investigated, the CI said.

The sorrow of their three daughters in front of the police, who demanded the immediate execution of their father who had killed their mother, also brought tears to the eyes of neighbours. The relatives of the deceased, who came to know about the matter, raised concerns in front of the police station that Suribabu should be handed over to them.