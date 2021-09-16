Andhra Pradesh: Man Kills wife over suspicion of having illicit affair in Madhanapalle

The incident in which the wife was killed by her husband took place at Shivajinagar of Madhanapalle of Chittoor district. According to Two town Circle Inspector Narasimhalu and SI Chandramohan, Lokesh from Shivajinagar is supplying water cans in the colony making a living for his family while his wife Gayatri (30) works as a teacher in a private school and has an eight-year-old daughter, Nishita.



Lokesh became suspicious and found out that Gayatri was having an affair with a young man from the same area. In the wake of this, he was shocked to see his wife talking to another man on Wednesday night and an altercation took place.



As the war of words intensified, he stabbed her to death on the spot. Two town‌ Circle inspectors and Sub Inspector, Sub Inspector reached there and examined the body. The body was taken to the district hospital mortuary for postmortem. The police had filed the case and investigating it further.