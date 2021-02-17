Andhra Pradesh: Man murdered in the hospital while undergoing treatment in Krishna district

In a ghastly incident, a man who was resting after undergoing surgery at a hospital has been brutally murdered. The incident took place on Tuesday in Uyyuru of Krishna district. Going into details, Mogili Prabhakar Rao (42) from Kondapalli came to the Rotary Eye Hospital in Uyyuru on Monday to undergo eye surgery. Prabhakar Rao underwent surgery on Tuesday and was shifted to the ward. While Prabhakar Rao was resting in the ward, his wife Parvati and mother Samraj went out to fetch medicines.

In this backdrop, a man entered the hospital ward and stabbed Prabhakar Rao, who was resting, indiscriminately with a knife on body. Patients on the ward and their relatives were alerted and apprehended the accused as he then tried to flee. Circle Inspector Nagaprasad and Sub Inspector Shabbir Ahmed reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Prabhakar Rao, who was critically injured, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment and from there to Vijayawada Government Hospital for better treatment and died while receiving treatment there. Police believe that the old disputes were the reason for the murder and that the accused belongs to the native of Ramesh.