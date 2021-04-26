Andhra Pradesh: Man murders three of his family members in Proddaturu of Kadapa

Kadapa: A person who was allegedly turned as psycho brutally murdered his mother, sister, brother reportedly unreason. Later he surrendered in the police station. The tragic incident occurred Hyderkhan street in Proddaturu town on Monday. The deceased were identified as Guljar Begam(58), Karimunnisa(29), Mahammodh Rafi(27),

According to the sources the accused Vuppuluru Karimullah(30) developed personal grudge against his family members following they are making bad propaganda on his wife fidelity instead of extending support in settling dispute with his wife he was having for some time.

In this connection the accused attacked his family members with wodden pestle while they are sleeping in the home after Ramzan fastings. However police said that there are not able to come to conclusion over the incident as the accused giving improper answers during the interrogation. Proddaturu police registered the case and are investigation.