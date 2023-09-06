Andhra Pradesh: Married woman from Chittoor dies in mysterious circumstances

A tragic incident reported where a married woman died in a suspicious manner in Karnataka. According to the details provided by the deceased's family, Srividya, a 22-year-old woman from Mallela Dalitawada in Pedda Tippasamudram mandal of Chittoor district, fell in love with Vijay Kumar Reddy, a 23-year-old man from Kapuram in Neerugantivaripalli, during their college days. They got married in March of this year in Madanapalle and registered their marriage at the sub-registrar's office.



The couple then moved to Munireddypalya in Bangalore, where Srividya was working in the software field and Vijay Kumar Reddy was searching for a job. However, two days ago, they allegedly had a serious fight, and afterwards, Srividya was found dead on the bed at home.

The police investigation will determine whether it was a case of murder or suicide. The news of this incident in Karnataka came to light late, and the family members and friends of Srividya are in mourning. Her parents brought her body back to home and performed the last rites. It is a tragic situation, and I hope that the authorities will conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Srividya's death.