Andhra Pradesh: Married woman goes missing at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

A married woman who came for vacation with her husband got lost at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. The details given by the Three Town police about this incident are as follows. N. Sai Priya from NAD area along with her husband Srinivas came to RK Beach on Monday night. After spending some time at the beach, they prepared to leave at 7.30 pm.

Husband Srinivas told the police that Sai Priya went to the beach to wash her feet. He told the police that at that time he did not pay proper attention to the her and after looking back for some time he did not see himself. It is expected that she drowned in the beach. Search operations are on for Sai Priya.

it is learned that as it was her wedding day, Sai Priya went to RK Beach with her husband Srinivas yesterday. However, Three Town CI Rama Rao said that the full details will be given after the investigation.