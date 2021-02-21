Andhra Pradesh: Megha completes Installation of 192 girders on Polavaram spillway in record time

The construction works of the Polavaram project, the livelihood of the people of Andhra Pradesh is in full swing. Another major milestone has been completed in the project spillway where the authorities have completed the installation of girders on the Spillway Bridge in a very short period of time i.e. in just 60 days, Megha Engineering Company has installed 192 heavy girders.



The Megha Engineering company said that under the supervision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Irrigation Department officials, the installation of the girders was completed in a less time. A total of 192 girders that are 23 mts long and 2 mts height were used for the construction of the Spillway Bridge and a shuttering works are done on these and the slab is constructed. It is noted that 10 tons of steel and 25 cubic meters of concrete were used to make each girder which weighs 62 tons each.

According to Megha Engineering, 1920 tons of steel and 4800 cubic meters of concrete were used to make the entire girders for which the works started on February 17 last year and construction was completed and girders were installed within a year. Meanwhile, the installation of the pillars began on July 6 last year. Two heavy cranes of 200 tons were used to mount the girders on pillars. The government aims to complete the construction of the project by 2022.