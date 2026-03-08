Andhra Pradesh Minister Attends Grand Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Indrakiladri

Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy praised the grand celebration of the Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Indrakiladri Kanakadurgamma Ammavari in Vijayawada. He expressed his happiness at participating in the sacred event, which commenced on the 6th of this month and concluded with the anointment of the Vimana Gopuram with holy water today.

Reddy explained that all the religious rituals and pujas were performed on the 6th and 7th, under the auspices of Kanchi Peethadhipathi Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy. He highlighted that the ceremonies adhered strictly to Sanatana Dharma traditions. The minister also mentioned that special two-hour pujas were conducted for the Moola Virat in Mantralayam.