Andhra Pradesh: Minister Goutham visits border at Marripadu

Nellore: Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy visited state border at Marripadu village on Sunday and observed the situation along with senior officials from Atmakur. He, along with police and revenue officials, visited the spot and instructed the officials to keep a tab on the movement of people at the border.

He directed them to check any people from other districts such as Kadapa and Prakasam and immediately shift them to the quarantine centres.

Further, he visited Market area in Atmakur town and asked the RDO P Uma Devi and Municipal Commissioner K Ramesh Babu to implement containment procedures strictly as the town has been declared as a Red Zone. He also asked about sanitation activities in various municipal wards and directed to enforce strictly social distancing measures in the urban areas. Local YSR Congress leader Dr KV Sravan and others were present.