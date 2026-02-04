Andhra Pradesh Minister Narayana Tours London Sports Venues

Andhra Pradesh’s Municipal Administration Minister Narayana and his team are continuing their visit to London. On the second day of their tour, they visited the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, exploring several sports facilities built for the 2012 Olympics.

The minister inspected key venues including the London Stadium, which hosted football, rugby, and baseball events, as well as the Aquatics Centre, Hyde Park, and Lee Valley VeloPark. The visit forms part of the government’s preparations to develop a new sports city in Andhra Pradesh.

Following the inspections, the team departed for Qatar. The minister was accompanied by Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, Amaravati Growth and Infrastructure Corporation MD Srinivas, and other officials.