Andhra Pradesh: Minor boy sexually assaults and kills elderly woman in Prakasam district

The incident in which a seventeen-year-old boy murdered an old woman and then committed sexual assault came to light late in Prakasam district. According to KVVNV Prasad Ongole DSP, a 17-year-old boy from West Bengal, has been working at his shrimp ponds for two months in Mallavarappadu, Tanguturu zone at Nagineni Rangarao. On the 14th of this month Rangarao sent the boy to work in his papaya garden. On the same day, Rangarao's mother Venkata Ravanamma (63) was killed in the garden.



Rangarao had lodged a complaint with the Tanguturu police on May 15 alleging that his mother, who was working in a papaya orchard, had been killed by unidentified persons. The boy's affair was exposed during the trial. On the 14th, Venkata Ravanamma (63), Rangarao's mother, had an altercation with a boy who was going to the garden and opening the gate. It went as far as to accuse. The enraged boy hit Ravanamma, who had insulted him, hard on the head with a machete in the garden.



He tied it around her neck with the scarf she had and hit her on the head with a boulder next to the fencing, thinking she was still alive. DSP Prasad said the boy was taken into custody by the police in Tangutur on Thursday afternoon and produced in the Juvenile Court after it became clear during the police investigation that he had also sexually assaulted her. The meeting was attended by Singarayakonda CI U. Srinivasa Rao and Tanguturu Sub Inspector Nayab Rasul.





