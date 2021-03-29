Andhra Pradesh: Mother-son duo commits suicide in Kotturu of Srikakulam

In a shocking incident, mother and a son of Kottakotapeta colony in the Kotturu village of Srikakulam committed suicide by drinking pesticide on Saturday. The mother died on the same day in the afternoon while Srinivasa Rao who was treated at Srikakulam RIMS and died after midnight.

A postmortem was conducted on Sunday at Palakonda Area Hospital for the mother's body and for the son's body at RIMS‌. The bodies were then brought directly to the Kotturu cemetery in different vehicles. With this, all the villagers of Kotturu came there to see the bodies of their younger brother, Srinivasa Rao, and shed tears.

The dead bodies of the two were placed side by side and cremated simultaneously. People were moved to tears when they saw the corpses of the mother and son being cremated side by side. Many said they had never seen such a situation in the Kotturu area. Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and Sarpanch spokesperson Padala Lakshmana Rao made the necessary arrangements for the mother-son funeral.