Andhra Pradesh: MP Mithun Reddy donates Rs. 1 Cr for Covid equipment in Punganur

As the coronavirus second wave has been intensified across the state and cases being increased, the government and other administration are taking measures. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha panel speaker and Rajampet MP Peddireddy Venkata Mithun Reddy handed over a cheque of donation of Rs 1 crore from his own funds to District Collector Harinarayan to procure medicines and oxygen for the people of Punganur constituency. On Thursday, the Punganur RTC depot was inaugurated by CM YS Jagan and Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy from Amaravati through a virtual approach.

MP Reddeppa, MLAs Dwarakanath Reddy, Nawaz Basha, along with Sub-Collector Jahnavi, MP Mithun Reddy spoke to reporters on the occasion. He said that steps have been taken to provide better medical services to the people of Punganur constituency during Corona as per the instructions of chief minister YS Jagan and Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. He asked the district collector to procure medicines along with oxygen and provide all kinds of medical facilities.

He made it clear to the people that they would stand by them in case of any problem and urged them to be careful and confine to their home.