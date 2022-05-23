Andhra Pradesh: Mystery over Visakhapatnam bride death revealed, love affair suspected

The mystery over the death of the bride Srujana in Madhuravada of Visakhapatnam has finally been solved. Police have reportedly identified the love affair as the cause of Srujana's death. It was revealed that Srujana lost her life in an attempt to stop the marriage. Police said that she was chatting with her boyfriend Mohan on Instagram three days before the wedding over their marriage.



However, Mohan said that he wanted time for marriage due to lack of a job. She told her boyfriend that she would try to stop the marriage and drank poison to stop the wedding and pronounced dead at the hospital while receiving treatment.

Arrangements have been made for the wedding of Nagoti Shivaji and Srijana at Palem in Madhuravada city on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam on May 11. It is known that the Srujana collapsed suddenly in the wedding hall and was rushed to a hospital where she pronounced dead.





