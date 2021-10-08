Andhra Pradesh: Nandavaram youth dead under suspicious circumstances in Kuwait

In a tragic incident, a young man from Andhra Pradesh who went abroad for employment and was hanged there and died in suspicious circumstances. Going into details, Sheikh Khazagarib Nawaz (22), the 3rd son of Sheikh Moulali and Jani Begum couple from Nandavaram village in Marripadu, lives and works in the Gran Kosur area in the town of Ferdos in Kuwait.



Nawaz, who moved to Kuwait two years ago, supports his family by sending home the money he earned while growing flower plants at home. He was a supporter of his parents who lived and worked as labourers in the village. Nawaz, who often talks to his parents on the phone, also spoke to them on Tuesday and learned of their well-being, villagers said. However, family members were informed that Nawaz had been committed suicide at a petal shed near the house where he was staying on Wednesday morning.

Nawaz and others who went there for work reported the matter. Family members are worried that Nawaz's suspicious death. A post-mortem was conducted on Nawaz's body there on Thursday and villagers said the body would be brought to his hometown on Saturday. Parents and relatives are mourning the death of their son.