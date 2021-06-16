Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh vows legal fight over 10th, Inter exams

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday warned of dire consequences if the 10th and Intermediate students of Andhra Pradesh lost a full academic year because of the 'imprudent' and 'irresponsible' decisions of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

He asserted that their party would not keep silent and would start one more legal struggle to save the academic year of the students under any circumstances. With his confusing statements, the Education Minister was creating turmoil and uncertainty with regard to the conduct of the exams.

Addressing a virtual meeting with experts on 'Government's thoughtless decisions and loss of an academic year', Lokesh demanded the Jagan Reddy regime to remove uncertainties on the exams. Education minister Suresh made mutually contradictory statements that the exams would be held in July and there would be one more postponement if the exams could not be held, he pointed out.

Lokesh said that going by the government's decisions, it would take at least October to complete the exams and announce results. One more month would take for taking up admissions for next academic year leaving just four months for students to complete one year's syllabus.

Lokesh recalled how all states in India, except AP and Assam, have cancelled exams. The CBSE and the ICSE exams have already been cancelled all over the country. In Telangana, they were giving admissions into undergraduate courses solely based on Eamcet performance by removing weightage to Intermediate marks.

He recalled how Jagan Reddy raised expectations holding out an assurance at the time of elections to take care of students' needs like their own 'maternal uncle'. But after becoming the Chief Minister, Jagan has turned into a 'mental uncle'. Even the education minister, who should act like a guiding light for the young generation, transformed into a 'confusion minister' bent on spoiling the golden chances of the students, he said.