Andhra Pradesh: Narayana College buses burnt in fire at Pendurthy of Visakhapatnam

In a bizarre incident, a fire broke out in Pendurthy in Visakhapatnam district where three buses belonging to Narayana College caught fire. However, there are many suspicions that the parked buses were burnt. The blaze broke out in the early hours of the morning in the area where the buses were parked.



Locals who noticed the incident immediately provided information to fire crews who started rescue activities. The severity of the accident was slightly reduced as the remaining buses in the parking lot were pulled over. Police have registered a case over the incident and are investigating.

On the other hand, yet another fire accident took place at Paramount Agro Industries in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night. However, no casualties were reported except the property damage of Rs. 10 crore. The fire accident is reported to have occurred in the oil storage facility in the company.