Andhra Pradesh: New temple chariot of Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple inaugurated in Antarvedi

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated the new chariot of Antarvedi. The CM reached the Antarvedi Fishing Harbor Helipad at 11.30 am and from there proceeded to the Rajagopuram of Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple. Vedic scholars gave blessings to CM YS Jagan.

The CM visited Swami and then participated in the archana and mantrapusham offerings. He then started a new chariot built at a cost of Rs. 1 crore. The Chief Minister performed special pujas at the new chariot and inaugurated the new chariot by pulling a rope along with the devotees.

The new chariot, which was designed to be seven feet high at a height of 40 feet, was constructed with new hinges and protective arrangements. The new chariot was built with 1,330 cubic feet of buster teak. The new chariot was built in a record time of 3 months.