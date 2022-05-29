Andhra Pradesh: New twist emerges in Srikalahasti bank robbery, bank manager found guilty

A huge twist has taken place in the Srikalahasti Fincare bank robbery case. Police have identified Sravanthi, the bank manager who complained about the robbery, as the real thief. Police, who have launched an investigation into the case, has already been under suspicion of burglary and found that Sravanthi had laundered money with gilt jewelery in the Bank. However, as the issue would come out due to audit Sravanthi had entered into a contract with three young men from Chennai and planned to rob a bank.



According to Sravanthi's plan, the robbers stole 67 packets of nearly two kg of gold and 5 lakh rupees in cash from a bank locker. Sravanthi complained to the police that robberers had tied her hands and threatened to stab her. However, the police, who had earlier suspected Sravanthi, got the real truth from her and were caught.

The police said that Sravanthi had resorted to bank robbery to get out of financial trouble. Police were engaged in the task of recovering the looted property from the accused. Sravanthi has been an Appraiser as a Branch Manager at Fincare Bank for the past four years. The police said that the robbers will be arrested and produced before the media on Monday along with Sravanthi.