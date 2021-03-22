Andhra Pradesh: Newly elected YSRCP Corporator in Visakhapatnam passes away

In a tragic incident, Surya Kumari, who won as a corporator from the 61st ward of greater Visakhapatnam on behalf of the YSRCP party, died suddenly on Sunday night. The party cadre along with the family were shocked when over the death of Surya Kumari, who was living in an industrial estate with her family.



After receiving information about Surya Kumari's death, the police reached her house and inquired about the incident. The body was taken to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the incident. The case is being investigated from various angles. Visakhapatnam YSRCP leaders are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Surya Kumari. Leaders expressed their sorrow over the loss of the corporator

The YSRCP won the Visakhapatnam mayoral seat in the recent municipal elections. The YCP won 58 of the total 98 seats and hoisted the party flag on the Greater Visakhapatnam. While TDP has won 30 seats in this election, Jana Sena Party 3, CPI, CPM, BJP won one seat each.