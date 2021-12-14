Andhra Pradesh: Newlywed couple injured as their car collides with a lorry in Srikakulam

In a tragic incident, a couple who got married on Monday morning had met with a road accident the same day. However, fortunately, both were out with injuries and the family members breathed in a sigh of relief. Going into the details, G. Shankara Rao of Velama Estate, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam district, was married to Dhillishwari (Swapna) of Talagaon, Tekkali Mandal, at 4 am on Monday.



The newlyweds arrived in a car to set foot in the in-law's house after the wedding. On the way back after the event, the car collided with a lorry on the national highway near Gatlapada in an attempt to overtake another lorry. The car overturned on the road leaving the bride and groom injured in the accident.

Along with them, the bride's mother in law Jyoti, and driver Balaji were also injured. BSF jawan Madhav Rao was on his way where the accident occurred at the time of the accident. He noticed the accident and pulled the injured out of the car and rushed them to the hospital by 108 vehicles. The injured are being treated at a private hospital in Narasannapeta.